Sen. Pat Roberts visits K-State to discuss farm bill

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kansas) and Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) held a panel discussion at Kansas State University Thursday afternoon to discuss drafting a new farm bill. Both Roberts and Stabenow are leading members of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.

“Times are tough today in farm country. This is different when we considered the past farm bill. We’re in a rough patch. The credit situation is tightening, prices are at historic lows. The lowest in the last 16 years,” said Roberts during a press conference before the discussion.

The current farm bill was passed in 2014 and expires in 2018. Roberts said one of the main issues facing the farm bill moving forward is trade. Recent reports claim Mexico is considering buy their corn elsewhere.

“”It’s no secret they’re in touch with Argentina, Brazil… and that means they don’t buy from us. The cotton industry is worried about it. That means the corn industry is worried about it,” said Roberts.

Shannon Hook, owner of Hook Farms, said he hopes that lawmakers are able to simplify what they passed in 2014. Along with a good price for their product, he said farmers are looking for help with the cost of farm insurance.

“That’s a pretty crucial part of our operation because farming is all about risk and if we don’t have insurance, you know, it can make or break someone,” said Hook