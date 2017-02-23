Suspect and victims identified in triple homicide in north Newton

Related Coverage Triple homicide investigation under way in north Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Sheriff says a suspect who gunned down three other men in a home before being fatally shot by a police officer apparently targeted his victims. It happened in the 2100 block of North Spencer around 12:30 a.m.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they found three men, identified as Michael Lemons, Jason Stubby, and Nelton Lemons, dead with gunshot wounds. Harvey County Sheriff’s Cpl. Tim Boese says three witnesses pointed officers in the direction the suspect ran. A Newton officer then shot the suspect, identified as David Montano, when he confronted the pursuing officers with a shotgun near the home. Montano later died from his injuries at Newton Medical Center. No officers were injured.

Sheriff Chad Gay calls it a targeted attack.

“This was not a random thing, this was targeted deal. So, I’m not concerned about the safety of the neighbors, for one thing, the crime scene is contained, and we know all the people who were involved and have that dealt with. Plus, it wasn’t random,” said Sheriff Chad Gay.