Washburn to name Lee Arena court in honor of Bob Chipman

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics

TOPEKA, Kan. – Washburn University has announced the playing surface inside Lee Arena will be now known as “Bob Chipman Court” honoring the 38-year Ichabod head basketball coach Bob Chipman who is retiring at the end of the season.

“I am very honored and humbled to have my name on the court,” Chipman said. “It is such an honor for myself and my family. There are so many people who have had a hand in this happening over the years from my former players to the fans and I hope they all feel that they are a part of this.”

A formal ceremony will take place prior to tip of the Ichabods’ final regular season home game against Northeastern State approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.