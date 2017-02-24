Bernie Sanders heading to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Democrats are holding their annual Washington Days. It’s a celebration where they announce the new party leaders. And this year Bernie Sanders will be the keynote speaker.

Democrats and party leaders are at the Ramada Convention Center for the first day of the Washington days.

“We have a huge crowd this year and I’m very happy about it too,” Rep. K.C. Ohaebosin, from Wichita said

Washington Days are the two days where democrats talk about the political successes.

“We elected one new senator and 12 new house of representatives so we are building off that,” Rep. Jim Gartner of Topeka said.

Several people were focused on the house’s vote to override Governor Sam Brownback’s veto on increasing income taxes.

“I think there is a lot of optimism being shared we are proud of the new legislators we elected and I think it bodes well for the state,” former Gov. John Carlin said.

But the senate fell short of overriding the veto – but it’s still a positive sign according to Former Governor John Carlin.

“That’s a huge step forward and it bodes well for the remainder of the session,” Carlin said.

Former presidential candidate and US Senator Bernie Sanders will be in attendance tomorrow and a lot of people are looking forward to seeing him.

“We all love Bernie so it’s going to be great to see him,” Rep. Ohaebosin said.

“It’s gonna be exciting tomorrow when he comes to speak to us.

“He connects with the average person and he supports them all the time.

Not only will sanders be in town – say they will be electing the Kansas Democratic Party leaders as well. Many of the democrats that are here told KSNT that they hope the momentum from this event carries over to the next election