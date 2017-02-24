Bird’s-eye-view: World’s largest “Trump”

DENVER, Col. (KUSA) If you fly in or out of Denver soon, you might spot what we’re pretty sure is the state’s largest political sign.

Frustrated at some of the negativity coming from opponents of President Donald Trump, rancher Doug Koehn hopped on his plow and carved the word “TRUMP” in big block letters into his field.

“The letters are 800 feet wide and approximately 800 feet long,” Koehn said. “A mile-long Trump.”

Some farmers have equipment that can be programmed to use GPS systems to precisely plow a field. This effort was decidedly low-tech by comparison.

“I have an old tractor, it don’t do that,” Koehn said. “My son come out and stepped it off and I just drove the tractor to wherever he was standing.”