Jimmy Kimmel to host Oscars Sunday on KTKA ABC

Late-night talk show host, producer and comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Oscars® to be broadcast live on Oscar® Sunday, February 26, 2017

starting at 6 p.m. CST on KTKA ABC. This is Kimmel’s first time hosting the global telecast.

“Mike and Jennifer have an excellent plan and their enthusiasm is infectious,” said Kimmel. “I am honored to have been chosen to host the 89th and final Oscars.”

“Jimmy’s ability to connect with people is what makes him a singular choice for this job,” said producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd. “His frank observations, relatable persona, wry humor and love of all kinds of film make him a natural fit for the Oscars stage.”

“Jimmy has the qualities of all the great hosts,” said Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs. “He knows who he is, he knows the audience and he knows how to captain a ship with many moving parts. We’re thrilled he has agreed to host our show.”

“The Oscars are in great hands with Jimmy,” said Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. “He is razor sharp, funny, and unpredictable, and has proven himself a master of live event television, which is perfect for our audience around the world.”

Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment, said, “Jimmy is the perfect choice for us. He is deeply rooted in the Hollywood community and gifted at connecting with an audience as the consummate emcee. We expect the evening will be filled with great fun while honoring the best in the movie business.”

Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of the Emmy®-winning “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ABC’s longest running late-night talk show. Now in its 14th season, “JKL” has earned six Emmy nominations in the Outstanding Variety Series Talk category, the Writing for a Variety Series category, and the Variety, Music or Comedy Series category.

The 89th Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live by the ABC Television Network starting at 6 p.m. CST on KTKA ABC.