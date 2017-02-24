KU’s Bill Self issues statement regarding Josh Jackson

Courtesy: KU Athletics

Statement from Kansas coach Bill Self regarding misdemeanor charge involving Josh Jackson:

Bill Self – “I know Josh has regrets for his actions in this incident. He and I both know he could have exercised better judgment for this avoidable situation, but I’m pleased with how he’s accepted responsibility. This does not take away from the fact that he has been a great ambassador for this university. He will learn from this incident and be better for it. We applied the appropriate in-house discipline immediately after; that discipline will remain in house.”

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas freshman guard Josh Jackson is charged with criminal damage to property following an incident that took place in December.

According to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office on December 9, 2016, Lawrence police were sent to a report of property damage at 545 Wisconsin Street in Lawrence. When officers arrived they contacted a female who claimed the car she was driving had been damaged.

Officers determined the female had been inside the Yacht Club – a nearby bar – earlier in the evening. When leaving, she threw a drink on a man inside. The man’s friend, identified as Jackson, followed the female to her car. While the female and Jackson were engaged in an argument, the female’s car was damaged in several places.

According to a release from prosecutors, witnesses say they saw Jackson kick the driver’s door of the vehicle and kick a rear taillight. Other unknown suspects caused damage to the vehicle. The damage to the vehicle for all damage was estimated to be $3,150.45.

Jackson appeared in Douglas County District Court on Friday and was charged with criminal damage to property/misdemeanor.

He becomes the latest star KU player to be charged with a crime. Earlier in the week, Devonte Graham was arrested for failure to appear in court for driving with an expired tag. Carlton Bragg was granted diversion after being charged for having drug paraphernalia. Members of the team are also listed as witnesses to a teenager’s rape at the KU dorm where the players live.

