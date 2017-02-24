KU’s Josh Jackson the latest Jayhawk to be in trouble with the law

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas freshman guard Josh Jackson is charged with criminal damage to property following an incident that took place in December. He made his first appearance in court Friday.

According to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office on December 9, 2016, Lawrence police were sent to a report of property damage at 545 Wisconsin Street in Lawrence. When officers arrived they contacted a female who claimed the car she was driving had been damaged.

Officers determined the female had been inside the Yacht Club – a nearby bar – earlier in the evening. When leaving, she threw a drink on a man inside. The man’s friend, identified as Jackson, followed the female to her car. While the female and Jackson were engaged in an argument, the female’s car was damaged in several places.

According to a release from prosecutors, witnesses say they saw Jackson kick the driver’s door of the vehicle and kick a rear taillight. Other unknown suspects caused damage to the vehicle. The damage to the vehicle for all damage was estimated to be $3,150.45.

Jackson appeared in Douglas County District Court on Friday and was charged with criminal damage to property/misdemeanor.

He becomes the latest star KU player to be charged with a crime. Earlier in the week, Devonte Graham was arrested for failure to appear in court for driving with an expired tag. Carlton Bragg was granted diversion after being charged for having drug paraphernalia. Members of the team are also listed as witnesses to a teenager’s rape at the KU dorm where the players live.

To read the full charging affidavit CLICK HERE