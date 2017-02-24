Mom of triple homicide victim: ‘I never thought I’d be the mother of a murdered child’

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – KSNW has learned more about the shooting victims from Thursday’s triple homicide in Harvey County.

The mother of one of the victims said she is in disbelief someone would want her son dead.

“To be honest, I never thought I’d be the mother of a murdered child,” said Vickie Ray.

Vickie Ray said her youngest son came to her home on Thursday morning and delivered the news of her oldest son’s death.

“He came in and just kind of grabbed my arms and he said, he had tears in his eyes, and he said mom, Jason was shot and killed last night,” Ray said.

The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office said David Montano shot and killed Ray’s son Jason Stubby, 36, and his two friends Nelton Lemons, 36, and Michael Lemons, 34.

“He killed three people and he ruined a lot of lives in the process,” Ray said.

Investigators said when they tried to confront Montano, he pointed a gun at them. A Newton police officer then shot and killed Montano, according to officials.

Ray said she has not been able to come to terms with her son’s death.

“It didn’t matter who you were or what you did, he liked you, he gave you a chance,” Ray said. “It’s like I sit and say he’s not gone, no, he’s not gone, he’s coming back.”

Ray said she is left wondering why someone would want her son dead, especially someone she said was her son’s friend.

“From what I understand they were friends, that yeah, they knew him, but that’s about all I know,” she said. “He didn’t deserve this. l don’t understand it”

While Ray said she is unsure about a lot right now, she is sure that her son, a husband and father of two, will be greatly missed.

“He’s never going to see her graduate, never going to see his kids get married or have children,” she said.