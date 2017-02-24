Olathe bar shooter had served in Navy

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A man suspected of killing an Indian man and wounding two other people at a suburban Kansas City bar served in the Navy.

A Navy official could provide no other details about 51-year-old Adam Purinton’s service because the records are old. The official was not authorized to discuss the issue publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Purinton is charged with premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of attempted premeditated first degree murder in the attack Wednesday night at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, that some witnesses said was racially motivated.

Kansas voter records show Purinton is registered at an Olathe, Kansas, address within blocks of a manufacturing plant operated by GPS-maker Garmin. LinkedIn accounts say the two Indian men who were shot worked at Garmin.