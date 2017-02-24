Olathe bar shooting survivor leaves hospital

Related Coverage Witnesses: Man used slurs before shooting 2 Indians at bar

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — An Indian man who survived a suburban Kansas City bar shooting that killed his friend and wounded a man who tried to intervene has been released from the hospital.

The Kansas City Star reports that 32-year-old Alok Madasani was released Thursday from the University of Kansas Hospital. The Star says 24-year-old Ian Grillot is improving. The hospital hasn’t provided an update on his condition Friday morning.

The shooting Wednesday night at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, killed 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla. Witnesses said the shooting was racially motivated.

Grillot said in a videotaped interview released by the hospital that he “prayed all night for both of them” but that “unfortunately only one of my prayers were heard.”

Fifty-one-year-old Adam Purinton is charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting.