Police catch driver responsible for early morning crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police took a driver into custody after they crashed their car into a resident’s yard and fled the scene.

Officers responded to the call around 4:08 a.m. Friday near 18th and SW Fairlawn Road. When they arrived on scene, they found the driver’s vehicle on fire.

Police say the driver drove over the curb, crashed into a tree, and ended up in a resident’s front yard.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly. The driver was not hurt in the crash and was questioned by police.

KSNT News will provide more details as they become available.

Mangled car ends up in front yard of home near Fairlawn and 18th St. pic.twitter.com/OBH5ypookK — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) February 24, 2017