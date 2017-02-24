Sheriff’s office investigating house fire in Montara neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Friday afternoon house fire in the Montara neighborhood is currently under investigation.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says at 12:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 6600 block of SW Fairdale Drive on a report of a house fire.

When deputies arrived on scene they attempted to make contact within the residence as well as the adjoining residence and found both to be unoccupied.

Deputies are currently making arrangements with the American Red Cross for displaced family members who arrived on scene.

The sheriff’s office says the fire began in the basement. The cause is still under investigation.