Snow, gusty winds, cold – winter returns for the weekend

We’re tracking the coldest day since February 9th. Let that sink in for a second. That was two weeks ago! Daytime temperatures will be trapped in the 30s today, but it’s going to FEEL even colder than that. Brutal northwest winds are howling at clips as high as 40 mph – sending WIND CHILLS into the ‘teens’ and 20s today. Be sure to bundle up – no more 60s, 70s or 80s any time soon!

The clouds will stay with us today. In fact, the active weather is just beginning. We’re still tracking several snow showers today. A light dusting is possible along/north of I-70. Most of the snow shower activity will occur this afternoon: 2-6pm. If you’ve been following the weather on a national scale, the big talk has been the blizzard in Nebraska and all of the snow into South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota this weekend. We’re too far south for most of it, but we’re just close enough to the system’s back edge that snow showers remain a possibility today – especially after lunchtime.

Skies will clear into the weekend. Plan on lots of sunshine tomorrow (Saturday). However, clearing skies during the winter months usually equate to chilly weather and that’s exactly what’s going to happen. Temps will dip into the ‘teens’ and 20s for Saturday morning. Highs will be trapped in the upper 40s during the afternoon. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 48°. Temperatures will stay ‘below average’ through Monday morning. We might not be seeing big snowstorms, but Old Man Winter is certainly back for the final weekend in February.

We’ll watch temperatures warm into next week. Highs will rebound into the 50s on Monday and they should stay there pretty much all week. But we aren’t ‘out of the woods’ just yet. Remember Easter Sunday last year? Remember the couple inches of wet snow that ended up melting before lunchtime? We’re looking at a VERY similar set-up for this Sunday. Our northern and western counties don’t have to worry about anything, as the moisture is driving up from the southeast. However, a quick inch or two of snow is possible for places east of US-75 and south of I-70 around lunchtime on Sunday. Computer models are starting to agree that a quick burst of snow will blow through our eastern counties (between Topeka and Kansas City, including the I-35 corridor) midday Sunday. We will continue to tweak the extended forecast in the coming days.

For what it’s worth, March should ‘come in like a lamb.’ Expect ‘mostly sunny’ skies and highs in the upper 40s/lower 50s next Wednesday – March 1st. Even though the first few days of March look tranquil, it’s quite obvious that the overall weather pattern is loosening up and becoming much more active than it has been so far in 2017. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as Sunday’s snow-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go. No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert