Texas teen kills bald eagle

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) A 17-year-old has been charged with hunting without the landowner’s consent after authorities said he shot a bald eagle to death Tuesday near Houston, Texas.

A witness told police that he saw three males standing near the base of a tree where an American bald eagle had nested for a few years. One of the men was armed with a rifle, police said.

Before deputies arrived, the witness said Orlando David Delgado and two friends returned to the area and one of them pulled a feather from the eagle’s body.

Because of Delgado’s age, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declined to prosecute, but game warden H.R. Volschenk of Texas Parks and Wildlife said Delgado would be charged with hunting without a landowner’s consent, a class A misdemeanor.