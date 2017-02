TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An out of control burn in Shawnee County nearly reached eastbound I-70 near mile marker 352.

Mission Township Fire Department responded to the fire after Dover Fire Department received the call. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it crossed onto the road.

Eastbound I-70 was closed down to one lane for a short period of time, while crews cleaned up.

Mission Township Fire Department wants to remind the public to keep a close eye on controlled burns.