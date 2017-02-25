Ichabods finish out regular season with win over Riverhawks



TOPEKA, Kan.(WU Athletics) – The Washburn Ichabods wrapped up the sixth seed after finishing in a four-way tie for fourth place in the MIAA standings with a 69-50 win in head coach Bob Chipman’s final regular season game in Lee Arena. Prior to the start of the game, the dedication of the naming of the court to “Bob Chipman Court” also took place. Washburn will host Southwest Baptist on Monday night in the first round of the MIAA Tournament in Lee Arena starting at 7 p.m.

Washburn (19-9, 12-8 MIAA) was propelled to its fourth-straight win by jumping out to a 9-0 after jumpers by Javion Blake and Randall Smith and a 3-pointer by senior Colton Anderson who was making his first career start followed by a layup by fellow senior Jeremy Lickteig with 17:29 to play in the first half.

The teams traded baskets and Northeastern State, who earned the 12th seed, would score seven straight to cut the lead to four with 9:12 to play in the half, before an 809 by the Ichabods pushed the lead back to 12 at 29-17 as Washburn would go on to lead by 14 at the break at 38-24.

In the second half, the RiverHawks cut the lead to 10 after a 7-0 run at 51-41, but the Ichabods put the game away with a 16-5 run leading to the 19-point win.

Cameron Wiggins led the Ichabods with 16 points and Blake finished with 13 and Smith finished with 10 to lead the Ichabods. Brady Skeens finished with 19 rebounds adding seven points and three blocks.

Washburn shot 44 percent from the field hitting 14 of 27 shots in the second half holding the RiverHawks to 26 percent overall from the field including 7 of 26 in the second half.

Washburn outrebounded the RiverHawks (5-22, 4-15 MIAA) 51 to 25 in the game outscoring NSU 34 to 18 in the paint and using 16 offensive rebounds for 14 second chance points.