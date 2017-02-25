K-State women outlasts Kansas to sweep Sunflower Showdown



LAWRENCE, Kansas (K-State Athletics) – Despite shooting 1-of-20 from beyond the arc, Kansas State held off Kansas for a 61-54 win at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon. This was the first time K-State has won at least three road games in the month of February since the 2003-04 season.

With the win, K-State has secured 11 Big 12 wins for the first time since the 2007-08 season when K-State won the Big 12 regular season title with a 13-3 record.

Kansas State (21-8, 11-6 Big 12) was led by seniors Breanna Lewis and Kindred Wesemann with a combined 33 points. Lewis tallied her seventh double-double this season with 21 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Wesemann finished with 12 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.

Kansas (8-20, 2-15) was paced by senior Caelynn Manning-Allen with 21 points and six rebounds off the bench. Sophomore Kylee Kopatich added 15 points.

The teams were equal from the field going 21-of-57 for a 36.8 percent effort. K-State had the advantage from the foul line, shooting 18-of-27 including 11-of-13 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.

Kansas State dashed out to a 4-0 lead and held Kansas scoreless for the first four and a half minutes of the game. The Wildcats were just 2-of-9 from the field to start the game.

The Jayhawks used an 8-0 burst to go in front, 11-6, with 3:07 remaining in the opening quarter. K-State would close to one, but the Jayhawks got a three-pointer from Timeka O’Neal with 19 seconds left to hold a 16-12 lead after one quarter.

K-State clamped down on the defensive end in the second quarter, resulting in a 10-0 run to give the Wildcats a 22-16 lead with 4:29 left. Lewis scored eight points during the run and would end the first half with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Kansas closed the gap to one, 26-25, with a 9-2 run. A pair of free throws from Wesemann gave the Wildcats a 28-25 halftime lead. K-State shot 40.6 percent (13-of-32) from the field in the first half and held to an 0-of-9 effort from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats increased its lead to 32-25 early in the third quarter. Kansas took a one-point lead, 38-37, with 1:58 left in the third frame. The Jayhawks climbed into the lead with a 13-5 run. Manning-Allen scored seven points during the run.

Kansas State entered the fourth quarter trailing, 40-38, but regained the lead on an acrobatic Wesemann layup in transition, 44-43, with 5:30 left. The layup came in the middle of a 10-1 K-State run to build a 48-43 lead with 2:52 left. The Jayhawks cut the deficit to one, as Manning-Allen scored four straight points.

K-State answered back on the offensive end of the floor, as Lewis was fouled on a putback of a Wesemann three-point miss. Lewis finished the three-point play to give K-State a 51-47 lead with 1:52 remaining. The Lewis putback was the final made field goal for K-State.

After a Chayla Cheadle three-pointer with a minute remaining narrowed the game to one, 51-50, K-State proceeded to hold back the Jayhawks by going 10-of-10 from the foul line to secure the 61-54 win.

K-State will end its regular season schedule on Monday night, as the Wildcats host (6/10) Texas at 7 p.m. Monday’s game will be the final home game for K-State’s five-member senior class: Breanna Lewis, Jessica Sheble, Kelly Thomson, Kindred Wesemann and Erica Young. The careers of the five seniors will be honored in a postgame ceremony.