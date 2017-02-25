Pre-existing conditions complicate health care replacement

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2016 file photo, the HealthCare.gov 2017 web site home page is seen on a laptop in Washington. Donald Trump’s election ushers in a time of high anxiety for people with health insurance under President Barack Obama’s law, which expanded coverage to millions but has struggled to find widespread public acceptance. While repeal seems certain, it won’t be swift. A replacement for “Obamacare” could take even longer, and it may retain some parts of it. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
CHICAGO (AP) — As Republicans try to unite around a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, one of the most popular parts of the law will be among the most difficult to replace: the guarantee of health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

Under the health care law, insurance companies are required to cover people with serious medical problems. President Donald Trump has said he wants to “keep pre-existing conditions” but has not said how he would do it.

Some Republicans favor state-based solutions, including high-risk pools, where people without other options can turn for coverage. More than 30 states ran high-risk pools in 2011 before the law took full effect, but they had net losses of more than $1.2 billion.

