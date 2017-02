TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man could face up to 35 years in prison for charges of human trafficking.

District Attorney Mike Kagay tells KSNT News 28-year-old Anthony Long pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated human trafficking, indecent solicitation, and four individual counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The Shawnee County Court accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for April 6, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.