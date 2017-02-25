Tracking a chilly, but sunny start to the weekend

We are waking up on a cold note this Saturday morning with temperatures in the low 20s, but the wind chills are making it feel anywhere from the low single digits to the mid teens. The winds will eventuality die down later from the NW at 5-10 mph. The sunshine will be making a return to NE Kansas today, but it will be chilly but near normal for this time of the year with highs topping out in the lower 40s as the winds will switch to the SW at 5-10 mph by the evening hours.

We are expecting to start seeing an increase in cloud cover later on tonight as overnight lows go down to the upper 20s ahead of our next storm system. A few rain/snow showers may develop early Sunday morning before we quickly clear out and warm back up to near 50 by Sunday afternoon.

Another system will bring a round of clouds with a slight chance of rain on Monday as we once again start warming back up to above normal temperatures in the upper 50s for the rest of the workweek. As of right now, a third system is forecast to come through the area late Tuesday, giving us another chance of a rain/snow mix. Mid to late week is looking to stay dry and mostly sunny. Stay tuned!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Christina Reis