Victim says alleged shooter asked about visas

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly shooting at a Kansas bar that some witnesses said was racially motivated:

One of two immigrants from India who were shot in a suburban Kansas City bar says the attacker was asking about their visa status shortly before the attack, which is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Alok Madasani told The New York Times that while he and Srinivas Kuchibhotla were on the patio of the Olathe, Kansas, bar Wednesday evening, the man asked what type of visa they had and whether they were in the country illegally. They were.

Madasani says he went to get a manager, but when he got back to the patio, the man was already being escorted out.

Authorities say the man, 51-year-old Adam Purinton, returned with a gun and shot Madasani, Kuchibhotla and third man who intervened, killing Kuchibhotla. Purinton was arrested hours later in Missouri and is jailed on murder and attempted murder charges.

Madasani was treated and released while the other victim, Ian Grillot, remains hospitalized.

