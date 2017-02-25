Washburn Coach ends a legendary career

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A longtime head coach at Washburn University is leaving the sidelines. Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bob Chipman will be sitting in the stands. We caught up with the coach and one of his players to see the impact the legendary coach had.

A polarizing figure on the sidelines – Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bob Chipman coached at Washburn University for 38-years.

“Off the court I knew I could call him up and say what do you think about this,” David Banks, a former Washburn University Basketball Player said.

He is friend to the players, but a coach who always wanted to win.

“On the court he was kinda tough on us,” Banks said.

Which led to his winning ways — all 807 of them to be exact, some include beating Oklahoma State – winning the National Championship in 1987 and being runner up in 2001.

“Those three things kind of standout the most but there has been so many great wins so many great players,” Bob Chipman, Washburn University Head Coach

And one of those great players was David Banks who played back in the earlier 1980’s.

“He probably saved my life,” Banks said. “I came here from Chicago, and I had a really nasty attitude, they all stuck with me I ended up getting my degree, I ended up going on to get my masters at K-State.”

Thanks to a coach who was coaching his final home game and as the final seconds ticked off the clock, it was a picture perfect ending, a win.

“It is huge for our team, because of that it means so much to me, it’s kinda what I do, these guys, gotta leave ’em winners,” Chipman said.

And before the game Washburn’s Basketball Court was dedicated to Coach Chipman.

“I teared up, I must admit, I have cried after a few games but gosh what a great tribute,” Chipman said.

So in a way the legendary coach will always be a part of Washburn Basketball.