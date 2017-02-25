Washburn dedicates court to Bob Chipman



TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s safe to that Washburn head basketball coach Bob Chipman has left a legacy here in the Capital City.

After 38 years, 800-plus wins. Chip coached his last regular season game on Saturday against Northeastern State.

However, before the game, the university held a formal ceremony, dedicating the playing surface inside Lee Arena to be known as ‘Bob Chipman Court.’

Former players and coaches were in attendance, along with Chip’s family as they revealed the design to the crowd.

“After this many years, and your whole life being Washburn, my whole family being into it,” Chipman said. “For it to mean that much to those guys, it completes me. This was all worthwhile. We did make a difference, those players really did care, and I sure cared about them. So it makes it all worthwhile.”

The longtime head coach announced his retirement before the season started, ending his head coaching career which started in 1979