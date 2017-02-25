Wichita police probe shooting that wounds 13-year-old boy

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Police in Wichita, Kansas, are investigating a shooting that wounded a 13-year-old boy.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a witness told police that someone repeatedly fired into a bedroom window about 5 a.m. Saturday, hitting the boy in the leg.

Police say the boy was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police say seven other people were in the house at the time of the shooting.

There was no immediate word about any arrests or charges.

