Blessings fall on Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – They’re stocked with food and basic necessities, like toothpaste and deodorant. Built by the hands of Topekans, looking to lend support in the place they call home.

Blessing boxes got their start with a Facebook post.

From there, Donna Rae pearson reached out to her local Home Depot and got them to agree to host a box building workshop.

Four people showed up, hammers in hand, ready to build on a snowy December day.

During the session, seven blessing boxes were constructed. Five have since been installed around the capital city.

The boxes provide easy access to those who could use a helping hand and to those willing to lend one by filling them with various items…or in this case blessings.

Of planting the boxes around town, Pearson said, “I’ve had a certain joy from participating in this project. I keep telling people I didn’t pick this project…this project picked me.”

Pearson hopes to see at least 20 boxes installed.