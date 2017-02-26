BTK serial killer’s daughter works on book about experience

By Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2005, file photo, convicted BTK killer Dennis Rader listens during a court proceeding in El Dorado, Kan. A new book says the BTK serial killer planned to kill an 11th victim by hanging her upside down in her Wichita, Kansas, home. It’s a story police heard from Dennis Rader himself in 2005, but decided at the time to suppress to protect the woman. The story was made public in “Confession of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer,” which has a scheduled release date of Sept. 6. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP, Pool)
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2005, file photo, convicted BTK killer Dennis Rader listens during a court proceeding in El Dorado, Kan. A new book says the BTK serial killer planned to kill an 11th victim by hanging her upside down in her Wichita, Kansas, home. It’s a story police heard from Dennis Rader himself in 2005, but decided at the time to suppress to protect the woman. The story was made public in “Confession of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer,” which has a scheduled release date of Sept. 6. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP, Pool)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The BTK serial killer’s daughter is writing a book about dealing with the emotional trauma of discovering that her father had killed 10 people.

The Wichita Eagle reports Kerri Rawson says she hopes the book help people cope with anxiety, post-traumatic stress, betrayal and depression. Rawson says she experienced all those things after her father’s 2005 arrest.

Rawson, who lives in Detroit, says writing the book is helping her.

Thomas Nelson publishing, which specializes in Christian books, has expressed interest in Rawson’s book.

Police investigators who arrested Rader believed that Rawson and the rest of Rader’s family didn’t know about his crimes committed between 1974 and 1991.

Rader called himself BTK, which stood for “bind, torture, kill.” He is serving a life sentence in prison.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s