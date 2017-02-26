Congress returns, with health care, Supreme Court on agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congress returns to Washington this week and lawmakers are facing big decisions on health care and the Supreme Court that may help determine the course of Donald Trump’s presidency.

First, the president will have his say. On Tuesday night, he gives his first speech to a joint session of Congress.

Republicans will be closely watching for guidance, marching orders or any specifics Trump might embrace on health care or taxes. Those are areas where some of his preferences remain a mystery.

Republicans insist they’re working closely with the new administration as they prepare to start taking votes on health legislation, with the moment finally upon them to make good on seven years of promises to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.