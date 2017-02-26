Former longtime northeast Kansas sheriff dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Roy Gail Dunnaway, 74, of Perry, died Friday, February 24, 2017 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka. He served as Jefferson County Sheriff 25 years, retiring in 2008.

Dunnaway was a 1960 graduate of Perry Rural High School. He was a graduate of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center and attended Kansas Sheriff’s School. Serving in Law Enforcement for 39 years.

He had formerly worked for Santa Fe Rail Road in Topeka 17 years before his career in Law Enforcement.

He was a life member and Past President of Kansas Sheriff’s Association in 2001. He served one term as a Jefferson County Commissioner and served two terms as a Perry City Councilman. He was a member of the Perry United Methodist Church, the Perry Masonic Lodge #415 and a member of the Perry Pullers Garden Tractor club.

Dunnaway was born March 10, 1942 in Eldon, MO, the son of Jasper Martin “Jap” and Alberta Rose Trude Dunnaway. He was married to Norma Jeanne Harrison on August 30, 1968 in Perry, she survives at the home. He is also survived by one son, Troy (Julie) Dunnaway, one daughter, Tracy (Terry) Boley,all of Eudora, two brothers, Carl (Jane) Dunnaway , Jerry (Terry) Dunnaway, and one sister, Linda (Pete) McHardie, all of Perry, five grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, extended family and host of friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Karla Kay Dunnaway.

Services for Roy G. Dunnaway will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 1, at the Highland Community College Perry Campus. Burial with Sheriff’s Honors will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Perry. To allow ample time for all, Family Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., with Masonic Rites at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday at the Perry American Legion Building, Perry.

The family will take a one hour break from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m..

Memorials suggested to Jefferson County Friends of Hospice, Jefferson County Humane Society, Perry United Methodist Church, or to Perry Pride Organization in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066.

Information courtesy of Barnett Family Funeral Home.