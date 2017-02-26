One person stabbed, suspect injured in Oakland neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is seriously hurt after being stabbed several times in the Oakland neighborhood area Sunday night.

Topeka police told KSNT News they were called to a fight at 7:46 p.m. When they arrived to Northeast Fairchild St. and Northeast Michigan Ave. they found the victim was stabbed.

They say the male suspect, who was not found at the scene, also was hurt and suffered serious injuries. Both were brought to a local hospital.

Police are watching the suspect while he is recovering from his injuries at the hospital.