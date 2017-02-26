Police standoff with barricaded suspect; blocks off street

standoff-1616-sw-filmore

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police Officers are at a standoff at 1616 Southwest Fillmore St. this Sunday night trying to apprehend a person of interest. The suspect has barricaded themselves in the home.

According to police, this suspect has a criminal record with a history of violence. We are told that people have been removed from the home that the suspect is in.

Police have 16th and Fillmore St. to 17th and Fillmore St. currently blocked off.

We will continue to provide updates as we gather more information.

 

 

 

