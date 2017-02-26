Tensions with Mexico could spell trouble for local farmers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Concerns over trade with Mexico have been making headlines lately.

But what is that concern like here at home?

Mexican senator, Armando Rios Piter is fed up with President Trump and that frustration could spell trouble for locals farming corn.

Corn exports account for some of Kansas farmer’s most loyal customers.

The senator’s actions are a response to what he calls a “hostile relationship” fostered by Trump.

U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, told KSNT News the threat is troubling for the state. Adding, “That means they don’t buy from us…that means the cotton industry’s worried about it, that means that the corn industry’s worried about it.”

Senator Roberts continued to express his concerns, “we need to really figure that out.”

Kansas Corn Commission CEO, Greg Krissek believes educating lawmakers about the importance of exports, could be one of the only ways to get them to recognize what’s to come. “We want to make sure the ag export story is told and is heard by our new policy makers…to understand the importance of why we need to keep those markets open for the agricultural trade side.”

With such high production numbers for the crop, not having a place to export it could be damaging to the pocket books of local farmers.