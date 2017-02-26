Tracking a wintry mix this morning

We are waking up this morning to temperatures in the lower 30s. Some areas are also waking up to a few snowflakes this morning as a system is grazing our southern areas. As this disturbance passes through and temperatures gradually start to warm up, any snow that’s falling will start to transition to rain.

Any precipitation looks to be mainly confined to the morning hours, with gradually clearing skies throughout the day. Highs will climb into the 40s, with some low 50s possible, as well. With just a few clouds expected for tonight, temperatures will turn chilly quickly with overnight lows in the 20s to low 30s.

Our weather pattern remains unsettled for the next few days as we start off the brand new work and school week. Even though highs will climb into the 50s and 60s, we could still see a chance for snow. Monday has chance for some rain late, as does Tuesday. However, Tuesday night into Wednesday looks to be the best chance to see precipitation across the area. Rain late on Tuesday could transition over to snow by Wednesday morning with temperatures dipping down to near that freezing mark of 32°. At this point, accumulation looks to be little to nothing, but we”ll keep tracking and updating you on this possible snow chance in the days leading up to Wednesday

While some accumulating snow is possible for early Wednesday morning, anything that does stick won’t stay around for long as we’re tracking high temperatures in the 50s and 60s leading into next weekend. Beyond Wednesday, more tranquil weather returns with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

