Upcoming Topeka road closures

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Starting Monday morning, SE California from 33rd Street to South of the KTA Bridge, as well as between 35th and 36th Streets, will be closed to through traffic due to a construction project.

The SE 37th Street and California Avenue intersection will remain open to through traffic to the east, west, and south during this phase of construction.

The closure is part of the California road-widening project, which includes a new three-lane asphalt roadway with concrete curbs, gutters, and sidewalks.

The project is scheduled to be completed by October 14th.