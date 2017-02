KINSLEY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities have arrested a suspect in a fatal weekend stabbing in western Kansas.

The Edwards County Attorney Mark Frame says the stabbing happened around 1 p.m. Saturday in Kinsley. The victim was identified as 52-year-old Daniel J. O’Brien.

The suspect is identified as Jason Rae Stone. He was arrested in the 100 block of Massachusetts Street.

Stone is being held at the Edwards County Jail on charges of second-degree murder. His bond has been set at $100,000.