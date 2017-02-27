Cigarettes, candles blamed in deadly Kansas apartment fire

By Published:
fire, flames, generic NOT MGN PHOTO

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – Fire officials say smoldering cigarettes and burning candles accidentally sparked the southern Kansas house fire that killed an Arizona man.

The Hutchinson Fire Department said firefighters found 44-year-old Jason Conrad of Tucson dead inside the first-floor apartment shortly after the fire early Saturday.

The city’s interim fire chief, Doug Hanen, said Monday that the fire began a couch, and that Conrad’s body was found to be partially blocking the entrance door.

Conrad was alone at the time.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

