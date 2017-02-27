Dozens of dogs rescued from northwest Kansas home

KSN TV Published:
7805_10155050991844731_4406640536255782967_n

NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Norton Police Department and Norton County Animal Control worked this weekend to complete a dog rescue. It happened on Sunday in the 500 block of West Washington Street in Norton after several complaints were received.

Authorities went to the home and found 51 adult dogs and 12 puppies.

The National Mill Dog Rescue based in Peyton, Colorado took custody of the dogs, and they are working to assess their health for eventual placement.

According to officials, the city will continue to investigate the incident. The names of those involved are not being released at this time pending the completion of the investigation.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s