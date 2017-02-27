Fire at Ogden duplex causes $25,000 in damage

By Published:
fire

OGDEN, Kans. (KSNT) – A fire believed to have started in the attic heavily damages a duplex late Saturday night.

According to Pat Collins, Riley County Fire District #1 Fire Chief, firefighters received a page for a fire just after 11:30pm Saturday night at 201 Eleventh Street in Ogden.

Nearly two dozen firefighters arrived on the scene and found the duplex fully engulfed with fire.  The initial fire in the kitchen was brought under control.  Crews were on the scene for about three hours. 

All occupants were outside at the time of the fire.  The fire was believed to start as an electrical short in the attic above the kitchen door. 

The fire resulted in approximately $25,000 damage to the structure and $2000-$3000 lost contents.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s