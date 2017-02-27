Mild weather, rain chances close out record February 2017

After a foggy (and chilly) start to the week, we’re tracking mild weather, as we close out February 2017. It’s only fitting that we’ll end a very ‘warm’ month with highs in the 60s. Keep in mind, our average high temperature for this time of the year is climbing – it’s now up to 49°. Despite increasing clouds today, highs will flirt with 60°. Rain chances will increase throughout the day too. Look for some heavier pockets of rain, but most of it will be fairly light and scattered throughout Northeast Kansas. We’ll be watching for more widespread rain sweeping through by Tuesday night. And after the late rain chances on Tuesday, it’s smooth sailing into a brand new month with tranquil weather stretching into the weekend.

March 1st is Wednesday. It will also be the coolest day of the week. Expect daytime temps in the 40s, despite bountiful blue skies overhead. Temps will slowly warm into the weekend. In fact, we’ll see highs right back close to 60° on Friday afternoon! And believe it or not, temps approach 70° on Sunday. The first weekend in March is shaping up to be a great one, with ‘above average’ temps and lots of sunshine.

Even with all of that being stated, there’s no doubt that the overall weather pattern has loosened up a bit over the last week. We’ve had rain (and snow chances) just about every other day. This of course, after prolonged stretches of quiet and dry weather since the start of the calendar year. Even though we’ll be dry for the second-half of this week, the longer range forecast still looks fairly active. Spring is now three weeks away. Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

