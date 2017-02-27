Missouri judge says state knowingly violated Sunshine law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri judge says the state Corrections Department intentionally delayed fulfilling a Sunshine request for the source of execution drugs.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri announced the ruling in its favor Monday.

The attorney general’s office declined to comment.

At issue is a 2013 open records request over where the state got the drug propofol. Most of the drug used in the U.S. was made in Europe, where the European Union was considering export limits over its use in lethal injections.

The state provided records after the ACLU sued.

Cole County Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce ruled the state delayed giving the information on propofol to avoid returning the drugs, rewriting execution protocol and negative publicity. She ordered the state to pay a $2,500 penalty and attorney fees.