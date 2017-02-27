Missouri judge says state knowingly violated Sunshine law

By Published:
gavel-1238036-1919x1284

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri judge says the state Corrections Department intentionally delayed fulfilling a Sunshine request for the source of execution drugs.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri announced the ruling in its favor Monday.

The attorney general’s office declined to comment.

At issue is a 2013 open records request over where the state got the drug propofol. Most of the drug used in the U.S. was made in Europe, where the European Union was considering export limits over its use in lethal injections.

The state provided records after the ACLU sued.

Cole County Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce ruled the state delayed giving the information on propofol to avoid returning the drugs, rewriting execution protocol and negative publicity. She ordered the state to pay a $2,500 penalty and attorney fees.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s