PHOTOS: Winners, and almost-winners, at 2017 Oscars

mgmkirkpatrick Published: Updated:
FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, an Oscar statue is displayed at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the winners of its annual Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. The winners are Michele Atkins, “Talking About the Sky”; Spencer Harvey and Lloyd Harvey, “Photo Booth”; Geeta Malik, “Dinner with Friends”; Elizabeth Oyebode, “Tween the Ropes”; Justin Piasecki, “Death of an Ortolan.” (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, an Oscar statue is displayed at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the winners of its annual Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. The winners are Michele Atkins, “Talking About the Sky”; Spencer Harvey and Lloyd Harvey, “Photo Booth”; Geeta Malik, “Dinner with Friends”; Elizabeth Oyebode, “Tween the Ropes”; Justin Piasecki, “Death of an Ortolan.” (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Oscars 2017: Winners

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s