South Topeka convenience store robbed

armed robbery

TOPEKA, Kans.  (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating an armed robbery Monday morning.  A TPD shift commander says it happened just before 7:30 Monday morning at the Phillips 66 store at 931 SW 37th, just west of 37th and South Topeka Boulevard. 

Officers say the suspect robbed the business of an unknown amount of cash and fled the scene.  Police say the suspect did show a weapon during the course of the robbery, but no one was injured. 

KSNT will have more details on this as they become available.  If you have anything that can help police catch the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007 or Topeka Police Headquarters at 368-9551.

