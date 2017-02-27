Suspects identified in Topeka Metro shelter vandalism

TOPEKA, Kans. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police department has identified and questioned three individuals as being involved in several of the bus shelter vandalism cases.

A request for charges of criminal damage to the shelters has been forwarded to the Shawnee County District Attorney. Topeka metro would like to thank the public for being vigilant in watching for unusual activity in or around the shelters.

Topeka Metro general manager Susan Duffy said, “It is our hope that this is an end to the rash of vandalism to Topeka metro’s shelters. They are vital to our passengers who use them.”