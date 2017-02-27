Topeka family sees their damaged home after standoff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka family can’t go back home, because a man running from police decided to hide in their home. He stayed for 8 hours as police tried to get him out. It all happened in this house in central Topeka last night – a standoff lasting several hours.

“My niece had come in a few minutes before this man burst through the door, refused to go back outside and said the cops were outside and that he was not going to jail,” Melissa Kern, the renter of the home said.

Police say 26-year-old Caleb Hidalgo barricaded himself inside the home. A man Melissa Kern doesn’t even know. So her family ran out of the home, not knowing what the man would do.

“The cops told us to stay away from the home and it turned into this big ordeal,” Kern said.

And that left Kern and her family including 2 kids – without things they need.

“My kids’ diapers, clothes, everything was inside I didn’t have any time to get anything when I was leaving,” Kern said.

Eight hours later, the standoff ended. It was closer to midnight when Hidalgo was arrested. The family is left picking up the pieces, like broken glass in their home and outside it, but that’s not all.

“Tear gas is still over everything can’t wear any of my clothes, my work clothes, my school clothes are covered in it,” Kern said.

A neighbor even went through the home to help board it up says it was a disaster.

“Like walking into an F-5 tornado, it was pretty much trashed from the basement all the way up to the top,” Steven Van Noy, a neighbor who was helping then family out, said.

Shells litter the family’s yard – even tear gas canisters that were used lay in the leaves and none of this will repair the clothes that need to be washed and food that needs to be thrown out.

“Now I have to go out of the money I don’t have and it’s really difficult,” Kern said.

This difficult time was caused by an unwelcome visitor.

The family hopes insurance will cover the cost of the damages. A Topeka Police Department spokeswoman says they have to file a claim with the city. She says there is no set amount listed for any claims.