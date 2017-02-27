Topeka road work may lead to longer a commute

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You might be affected by some roadwork that’s being done in the Capital City. Two major roads will be partially closed as road work begins Monday.

The road closed sign tells what’s going to happen tomorrow. SW Urish will be closed from 17th to 21st and that means cars won’t be driving down it.

So businesses like Sunsations Tanning Salon and their employees – like Jensenn Strecker will have a longer ride to work.

“It’ll actually impact mine a lot. Right now it takes me about 5 to 7 minutes to get to work and once the construction starts it’ll be about 15,” Jensenn Strecker said.

The construction project will be to fix the road and also develop the sidewalk further down it.

“It’s much needed around here because the roads aren’t very nice. We just hope it doesn’t take as long as the past construction times have,” Strecker said.

The project will be finished in the middle of August.

But Urish isn’t the only road that will be shut down for construction, there is also one over on the other side of town.

The road — SE California– will be closed down.

It will be closed from 33rd street to the other side of the Kansas Turnpike Authority Bridge.

“It’s probably going to be a good 5 minute difference, I might have to head out 5 minutes sooner,” Jasmine Carter said.

Construction crews will be widening the road and putting in sidewalks as well. This project though will be completed by October 2017.

“I think just the time, the time that it is going to be blocked off, that’ll be an inconvenience but it won’t be major,” Carter said.

Both hope the construction projects do not take as long as expected.