2 die in fiery head-on crash on US 400 in Kansas

SEVERY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed in a fiery head-on crash on U.S. 400 in Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened about 6:20 a.m. Monday near the Greenwood County town of Severy. The victims were identified as 17-year-old Tanner McMullen, of Fall River, and 38-year-old Bambi Haynie, of Herington.

The patrol says the car Haynie was driving crossed the center line and collided with McMullen’s pickup truck. The report says the truck caught fire and came to a stop in the westbound ditch. The car came to a stop in the eastbound ditch.

