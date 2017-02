TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Just before 4:00 Tuesday morning, firefighters were called to a gas station for a report of interior smoke.

Soldier Fire, Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office were sent to “The Market” in Hunters Ridge, just north of 46th Street.

They found smoke in the vents of the northwest corner of the building.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.