FBI investigating Olathe bar shooting as hate crime

This undated photo provided by the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Clinton, Mo., shows Adam Purinton, of Olathe, Kan., who was arrested early Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in connection with a shooting at a bar in Olathe that left one person dead and and wounding two others. Purinton waived extradition during a brief court hearing in Henry County in Missouri and will be returned to Kansas. (Henry County (Mo.) Sheriff's Office via AP)
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The FBI is confirming for the first time that it is investigating as a hate crime last week’s Kansas bar shooting that killed an Indian man and wounded another.

The FBI said in a statement Tuesday that it bases that probe on “the initial investigative activity” involving the Feb. 22 attack at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas.

The FBI is declining additional comment, citing the investigation.

Witnesses to the shooting said 51-year-old suspect Adam Purinton yelled “get out of my country” at 32-year-olds Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani before opening fire.

Kuchibhotla was killed and Madasani was wounded. Both were working as engineers for GPS device-maker Garmin.

Another bar patron who tried to intervene also was wounded.

Purinton is charged with murder and attempted murder.

