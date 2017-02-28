Kansas City man convicted of fatally shooting another man, dumping body

By Published:
court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been convicted of fatally shooting an acquaintance and dumping the body on a street.

Jackson County jurors on Monday recommended up to 34 years in prison for Kimani Sterling after finding him guilty Friday of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the November 2015 death of 23-year-old Ja’Que Dawkins. His sentencing is set for April 20.

Court records say Sterling shot Dawkins multiple times inside a vehicle after leaving a nightclub with him. Sterling also is accused of pulling Dawkins out of the back seat and ordering someone else to burn the car to destroy the evidence.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s