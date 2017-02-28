Kansas City man convicted of fatally shooting another man, dumping body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been convicted of fatally shooting an acquaintance and dumping the body on a street.

Jackson County jurors on Monday recommended up to 34 years in prison for Kimani Sterling after finding him guilty Friday of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the November 2015 death of 23-year-old Ja’Que Dawkins. His sentencing is set for April 20.

Court records say Sterling shot Dawkins multiple times inside a vehicle after leaving a nightclub with him. Sterling also is accused of pulling Dawkins out of the back seat and ordering someone else to burn the car to destroy the evidence.

