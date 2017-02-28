Manhattan man arrested following stabbing

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was arrested Monday after a reported stabbing.

The Riley County Police Department reports officers filed a report for an aggravated domestic battery in Manhattan after a 23-year-old female reported that a male known to her stabbed her with a knife during an argument.

RCPD says 23-year-old Storm Fleetwood, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1300 block of Laramie St. Monday afternoon.

According to RCPD Fleetwood was arrested for aggravated battery. He was taken to jail with a $10,000 bond.

No further information has been released.